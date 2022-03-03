Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,981 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $702.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.