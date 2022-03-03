Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 39.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in C3.ai by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

