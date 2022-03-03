Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $34.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 33.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vroom by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,378,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

