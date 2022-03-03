Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.47. Vtex shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 21,162 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Vtex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.