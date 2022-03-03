Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on WRTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of WRTBY stock remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

