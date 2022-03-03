Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

WSO opened at $279.08 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

