Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $223.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,335. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

