Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

3/1/2022 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics reported dismal fourth-quarter results, missing estimates on both counts. However, demand for United Therapeutics' treprostinil medicines, Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. Its newly launched expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso and pipeline have the potential to drive long-term growth. The company is progressing rapidly toward its goal of 6,000 patients on Tyvaso therapy by 2022. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. The potential impact of Remodulin generics is also a concern. The CRL to Tyvaso DPI NDA also delayed the therapy’s approval.”

2/27/2022 – United Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $276.00.

2/25/2022 – United Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

2/25/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $231.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – United Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

UTHR stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,527,616. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Amundi purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

