Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 216,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 56.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.