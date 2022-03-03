Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 48,966 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.