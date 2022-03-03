Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Moelis & Company worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 235.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 41.8% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

MC stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

