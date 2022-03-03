Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD remained flat at $$8.08 during trading on Thursday. 133,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,332. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.