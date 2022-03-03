Wells Fargo & Company Raises Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target to $54.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

