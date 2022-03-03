Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 424,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.