West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.24. 22,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.11. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

