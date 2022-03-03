West Oak Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 612.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $705,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 114,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

