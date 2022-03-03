West Oak Capital LLC Sells 397 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,072 shares of company stock worth $25,733,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

