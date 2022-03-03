Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:WIA remained flat at $$12.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.