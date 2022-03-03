Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,750. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -57.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
