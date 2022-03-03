Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,750. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

