Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.33

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 137786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.