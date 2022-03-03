Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.33

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 137786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
