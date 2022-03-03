Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

