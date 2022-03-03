Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WPM stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

