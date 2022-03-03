Wheels Up Experience (UP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UP stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 884,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

