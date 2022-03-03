William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

PAYA stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. Paya has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

