Wing Finance (WING) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00020827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $1.86 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.09 or 0.06634222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.49 or 1.00200599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026065 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,361,532 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

