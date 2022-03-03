WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.