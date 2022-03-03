WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

