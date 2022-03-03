WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 2,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

