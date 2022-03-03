Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 2.5%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 1,560,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,777,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £69.64 million and a P/E ratio of -39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.42.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

