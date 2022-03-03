Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $591.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

