Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $591.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
