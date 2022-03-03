Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE WK traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Workiva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.