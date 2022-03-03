WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Acquires £10,330 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.86) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,860.19).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,023.50 ($13.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.24. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 872.20 ($11.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.52). The company has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) price target on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.79) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.76).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

