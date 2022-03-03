Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $389.78 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $328.51 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $389.78 or 0.00940030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.06537621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.03 or 0.99919331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,657,180 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.