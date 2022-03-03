WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.31)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.80 million.WW International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,949. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

