Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

