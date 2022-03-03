Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Announces Earnings Results

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of XLO opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLO shares. Cowen started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

