Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 19,676 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

