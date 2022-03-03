Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce $84.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.88 million and the highest is $85.00 million. DZS posted sales of $81.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $395.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $420.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 62.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DZS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 19.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DZS by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.