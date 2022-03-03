Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 60,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,157. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $780.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

