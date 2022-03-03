Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 1,530,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,854. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.