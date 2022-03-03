Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.94. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,917. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.