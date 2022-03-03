Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

BEEM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,028. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

