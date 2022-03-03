Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CRNX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,661 shares of company stock worth $878,012 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 131,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

