Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CRNX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,661 shares of company stock worth $878,012 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 131,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.