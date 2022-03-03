Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 967,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,733. The company has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

