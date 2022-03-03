Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $120.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 352,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,693. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

