Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $3.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the highest is $3.82. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $16.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $16.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.76 to $17.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $327.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $341.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

