Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entera Bio.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

