Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.58. Bank of Nova Scotia posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.03. 186,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.