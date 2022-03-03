Zacks: Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,794. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 961,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

