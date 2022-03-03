Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.45 Million

Brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $49.60 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $197.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $206.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.70 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $227.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.67 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 112,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

