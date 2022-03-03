Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.45 Million

Brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $49.60 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $197.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $206.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.70 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $227.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of CTRE opened at $17.67 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 112,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)
CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
