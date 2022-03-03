Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.51). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

